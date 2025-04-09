HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 104.42 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 105.10 ($1.34), with a volume of 1643378 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.80 ($1.38).

HICL Infrastructure Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 111.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 117.78. The stock has a market cap of £2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HICL Infrastructure news, insider Simon Holden purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £32,700 ($41,783.80). Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

HICL Infrastructure Company Profile

HICL is a UK-listed infrastructure investment company. We invest in infrastructure for local communities and to support the delivery of essential services, working in partnership with the public and private sectors.

