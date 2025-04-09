Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Trading Down 1.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) dropped 1.2% on Wednesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $437.00 to $391.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Home Depot traded as low as $326.31 and last traded at $331.23. Approximately 1,521,267 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 3,467,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $335.24.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HD. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. HSBC upgraded Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $356.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. American National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% during the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 34,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 228,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $83,618,000 after buying an additional 12,821 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 907 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $379.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $397.16.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 61.66%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

