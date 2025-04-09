Hornby (LON:HRN) Shares Up 0.9% – Here’s Why

Hornby PLC (LON:HRN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 16 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 13.63 ($0.17). 187,398 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 148,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.50 ($0.17).

Hornby Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £23.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 18.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 20.91.

About Hornby

Hornby is a household name and is famous as the UK brand leader in the model railway hobby. The company’s founder was Frank Hornby who launched the first tinplate locomotive 100 years ago in 1920. In the group today there are many other famous brands – Scalextric, Airfix. Corgi, Humbrol, Triang and Rovex.

