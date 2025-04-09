Hotel Stocks To Consider – April 9th

Booking, Hilton Worldwide, and Carnival Co. & are the three Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks are shares issued by companies that operate in the hospitality industry, primarily focusing on hotels, resorts, and other lodging facilities. Investors in hotel stocks essentially own a portion of these companies and are exposed to the dynamics of the travel and tourism market, which can be affected by economic cycles, consumer trends, and global events. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $7.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4,171.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,024. The stock has a market cap of $136.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. Booking has a 52 week low of $3,180.00 and a 52 week high of $5,337.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4,726.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,758.36.

Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Shares of NYSE HLT traded down $3.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,698,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,033. The stock has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.66. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $189.75 and a 12 month high of $275.22.

Carnival Co. & (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.81. The company had a trading volume of 18,174,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,225,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.16. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.42.

