Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,004,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,316 shares during the period. Howmet Aerospace accounts for about 0.7% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $437,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vista Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at $531,000. Genesis Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 303.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 8,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

HWM opened at $114.49 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.80 and a twelve month high of $140.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.39.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 14.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on HWM. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $146.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.28.

View Our Latest Analysis on Howmet Aerospace

About Howmet Aerospace

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.