HUB24 Limited (ASX:HUB) Insider Buys A$109,728.00 in Stock

HUB24 Limited (ASX:HUB – Get Free Report) insider Michelle Tredenick bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$60.96 ($36.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$109,728.00 ($65,314.29).

HUB24 Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70.

HUB24 Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 16th. This is a boost from HUB24’s previous Interim dividend of $0.19. HUB24’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.42%.

HUB24 Company Profile

HUB24 Limited, a financial services company, provides integrated platform, technology, and data solutions to wealth industry in Australia. It operates in Platform and Tech Solutions segments. The company develops and operates HUB24 and Xplore Wealth that are investment and superannuation platforms; and portfolio administration and reporting services for financial advisers, stockbrokers, accountants and their clients, and direct consumers.

