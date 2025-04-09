Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Given New $352.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $430.00 to $352.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $422.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hubbell from $455.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $449.38.

Hubbell Stock Up 0.2 %

HUBB opened at $317.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $361.86 and its 200 day moving average is $413.91. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $299.43 and a fifty-two week high of $481.35.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.77%.

Hubbell announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.06, for a total value of $452,865.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,462.62. This represents a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hubbell

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 65 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 6,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Hubbell by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 79 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

