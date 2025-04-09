IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.13 and last traded at $33.32, with a volume of 89157 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.47.

IAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of IAC in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of IAC from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of IAC from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on IAC from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of IAC from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.31.

The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of IAC by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of IAC by 118.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its stake in shares of IAC by 287.4% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in IAC by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 38,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in IAC by 1,422.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

