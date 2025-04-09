Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.59 and last traded at $13.74, with a volume of 84038 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Thursday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Immunovant to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Immunovant from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Immunovant Trading Down 7.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.42.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.08). Research analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael Geffner sold 2,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $62,678.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,287.26. This represents a 1.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew J. Fromkin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $156,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,494.80. The trade was a 8.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,300 shares of company stock valued at $591,725. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Immunovant

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Immunovant by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,097,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,435,000 after buying an additional 560,344 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,679,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,449,000 after acquiring an additional 20,614 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,536 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Immunovant by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,217 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,022,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,167,000 after buying an additional 303,386 shares during the period. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Stories

