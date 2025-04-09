Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $11,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Inari Medical by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Inari Medical by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $79.97 on Wednesday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.73 and a 12-month high of $79.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.24 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NARI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inari Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

