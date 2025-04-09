Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Stock Position Cut by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,938 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $27,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 285,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,812,000 after buying an additional 25,128 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,688,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,024,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 423,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on IR shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.09.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE IR opened at $66.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.43 and a 1-year high of $106.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.60. The company has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 11.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 3.88%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

