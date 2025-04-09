Insider Buying: AF Legal Group Limited (ASX:AFL) Insider Acquires 117,599 Shares of Stock

AF Legal Group Limited (ASX:AFL – Get Free Report) insider Peter Johns acquired 117,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.12 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$13,523.89 ($8,049.93).

Peter Johns also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AF Legal Group alerts:

On Friday, April 4th, Peter Johns bought 255,775 shares of AF Legal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,135.25 ($16,747.17).

On Wednesday, March 26th, Peter Johns acquired 270,000 shares of AF Legal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,050.00 ($18,482.14).

On Friday, March 28th, Peter Johns acquired 160,000 shares of AF Legal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$18,400.00 ($10,952.38).

AF Legal Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $12.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.76, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

AF Legal Group Company Profile

AF Legal Group Limited operates as a family and relationship law firm in Australia. It provides advice to clients related to divorce, separation, property, and children’s matters, as well as ancillary services, such as litigation. The company was formerly known as Navigator Resources Limited and changed its name to AF Legal Group Limited in May 2019.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AF Legal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AF Legal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.