Insider Buying: Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) Senior Officer Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Douglas Moore acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.73 per share, with a total value of C$48,652.00.

Shares of TSE ET opened at C$9.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$740.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.86. Evertz Technologies Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$9.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.22%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.

