Insider Buying: Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) Senior Officer Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Douglas Moore acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.73 per share, with a total value of C$48,652.00.
Evertz Technologies Price Performance
Shares of TSE ET opened at C$9.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$740.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.86. Evertz Technologies Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$9.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.18.
Evertz Technologies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.22%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Research Report on ET
Evertz Technologies Company Profile
Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Evertz Technologies
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Tariff-Proof Stocks: 3 Big Bargains With Huge Upside Potential
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Qualcomm Breaks Down But RSI Signals It’s Severely Oversold
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Tesla’s #1 Bull Cuts Target But Says It’s Still a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.