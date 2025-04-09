Insider Buying: Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) CEO Purchases 3,600 Shares of Stock

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) CEO Snehal Patel bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $32,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,561,602 shares in the company, valued at $50,610,578.20. This represents a 0.06 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Snehal Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Greenwich LifeSciences alerts:

On Friday, April 4th, Snehal Patel purchased 5,500 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.73 per share, for a total transaction of $48,015.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Snehal Patel acquired 2,500 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.51 per share, with a total value of $31,275.00.

Greenwich LifeSciences Trading Down 5.4 %

NASDAQ:GLSI opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $18.75. The firm has a market cap of $119.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.68.

Institutional Trading of Greenwich LifeSciences

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLSI. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Greenwich LifeSciences by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 323.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. 4.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Get Our Latest Report on Greenwich LifeSciences

Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.