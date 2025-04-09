Insider Buying: Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) CEO Purchases 3,600 Shares of Stock

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) CEO Snehal Patel bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $32,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,561,602 shares in the company, valued at $50,610,578.20. This represents a 0.06 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Snehal Patel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 4th, Snehal Patel purchased 5,500 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.73 per share, for a total transaction of $48,015.00.
- On Friday, January 10th, Snehal Patel acquired 2,500 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.51 per share, with a total value of $31,275.00.
Greenwich LifeSciences Trading Down 5.4 %
NASDAQ:GLSI opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $18.75. The firm has a market cap of $119.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.68.
Institutional Trading of Greenwich LifeSciences
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.
Get Our Latest Report on Greenwich LifeSciences
Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile
Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Greenwich LifeSciences
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Tariff-Proof Stocks: 3 Big Bargains With Huge Upside Potential
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Qualcomm Breaks Down But RSI Signals It’s Severely Oversold
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Tesla’s #1 Bull Cuts Target But Says It’s Still a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.