Insider Buying: Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) CFO Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) CFO Austin Colby Parker bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $22,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,844.15. The trade was a 44.89 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KYN opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.29 and a fifty-two week high of $13.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.53.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Institutional Trading of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYN. Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 32,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 24.4% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 46,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 9,061 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 444,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after buying an additional 10,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

