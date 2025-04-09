Insider Buying: Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) CFO Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) CFO Austin Colby Parker bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $22,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,844.15. The trade was a 44.89 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE KYN opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.29 and a fifty-two week high of $13.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.53.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.
Institutional Trading of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund
About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund
Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Tariff-Proof Stocks: 3 Big Bargains With Huge Upside Potential
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Qualcomm Breaks Down But RSI Signals It’s Severely Oversold
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Tesla’s #1 Bull Cuts Target But Says It’s Still a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.