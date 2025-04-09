Insider Buying: LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) Insider Acquires 59 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2025

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSLGet Free Report) insider David Stewart bought 59 shares of LSL Property Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.26) per share, with a total value of £150.45 ($192.24).

LSL Property Services Stock Down 0.4 %

LSL Property Services stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 257 ($3.28). The stock had a trading volume of 125,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,012. The firm has a market capitalization of £264.45 million, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. LSL Property Services plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 246.06 ($3.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 355 ($4.54). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 276.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 283.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30.

LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX 21.10 ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LSL Property Services had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 13.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LSL Property Services plc will post 24.137931 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSL Property Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a GBX 7.40 ($0.09) dividend. This is a boost from LSL Property Services’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a yield of 2.79%. LSL Property Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.30%.

About LSL Property Services

(Get Free Report)

LSL Property Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of business-to-business services to mortgage intermediaries and estate agency franchisees, and valuation services to lenders in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying & Valuation, and Estate Agency Franchising.

