Insider Buying: LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) Insider Acquires 59 Shares of Stock

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL – Get Free Report) insider David Stewart bought 59 shares of LSL Property Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.26) per share, with a total value of £150.45 ($192.24).

LSL Property Services Stock Down 0.4 %

LSL Property Services stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 257 ($3.28). The stock had a trading volume of 125,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,012. The firm has a market capitalization of £264.45 million, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. LSL Property Services plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 246.06 ($3.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 355 ($4.54). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 276.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 283.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30.

LSL Property Services (LON:LSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX 21.10 ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LSL Property Services had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 13.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LSL Property Services plc will post 24.137931 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSL Property Services Increases Dividend

About LSL Property Services

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a GBX 7.40 ($0.09) dividend. This is a boost from LSL Property Services’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a yield of 2.79%. LSL Property Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.30%.

LSL Property Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of business-to-business services to mortgage intermediaries and estate agency franchisees, and valuation services to lenders in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying & Valuation, and Estate Agency Franchising.

