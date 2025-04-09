Insider Buying: PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Insider Buys 110,000 Shares of Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $1,914,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,696,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,127,765.20. This represents a 0.36 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 28th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 20,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.09 per share, for a total transaction of $381,800.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 155,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $3,131,000.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 150,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.70 per share, with a total value of $4,305,000.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 40,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $1,098,800.00.

On Thursday, January 30th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 46,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $1,366,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 60,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $1,757,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 100,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.60 per share, with a total value of $2,960,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 100,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.62 per share, with a total value of $2,862,000.00.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

NYSE PBF opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.25. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PBF. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PBF Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on PBF Energy from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBF. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in PBF Energy by 968.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PBF Energy by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PBF Energy

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Further Reading

