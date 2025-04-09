Insider Selling: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Insider Sells 1,028 Shares of Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) insider James Kihara sold 1,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $15,234.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,848.74. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James Kihara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 26th, James Kihara sold 1,095 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $18,669.75.

On Monday, February 24th, James Kihara sold 475 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $9,481.00.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $14.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,982,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,010. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.00. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.54. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.89 and a twelve month high of $20.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACAD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

Featured Articles

