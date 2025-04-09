Insider Selling: El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Director Sells 1,898 Shares of Stock

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) Director Samuel N. Borgese sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $20,802.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,434.40. This represents a 8.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

El Pollo Loco Trading Up 9.6 %

LOCO stock opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $14.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.94.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $114.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.19 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 10.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On El Pollo Loco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in El Pollo Loco in the third quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 91.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 235.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

