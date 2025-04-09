Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $184,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,763,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,618,548. This trade represents a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 1st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $196,000.00.
- On Monday, March 24th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $259,250.00.
- On Monday, March 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $244,000.00.
- On Monday, March 10th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $244,000.00.
- On Monday, March 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $251,000.00.
- On Monday, February 24th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $255,250.00.
- On Tuesday, February 18th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $275,500.00.
- On Monday, February 10th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $274,000.00.
- On Monday, February 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $273,500.00.
- On Tuesday, January 28th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $289,750.00.
eXp World Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $15.39. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -64.28 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average is $11.90.
eXp World Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. eXp World’s payout ratio is -142.86%.
Institutional Trading of eXp World
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Sims Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of eXp World by 16,347.0% during the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 10,789 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of eXp World in a research report on Friday, February 21st.
eXp World Company Profile
eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.
