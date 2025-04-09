Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $184,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,763,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,618,548. This trade represents a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eXp World alerts:

On Tuesday, April 1st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $196,000.00.

On Monday, March 24th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $259,250.00.

On Monday, March 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $244,000.00.

On Monday, March 10th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $244,000.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $251,000.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $255,250.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $275,500.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $274,000.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $273,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $289,750.00.

eXp World Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $15.39. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -64.28 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average is $11.90.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. eXp World had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Equities research analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. eXp World’s payout ratio is -142.86%.

Institutional Trading of eXp World

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Sims Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of eXp World by 16,347.0% during the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 10,789 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of eXp World in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on eXp World

eXp World Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.