Insider Selling: Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) CEO Sells 68,671 Shares of Stock

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 68,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $510,912.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,339.44. This trade represents a 17.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lisa Utzschneider also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 4th, Lisa Utzschneider sold 12,448 shares of Integral Ad Science stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $132,073.28.

Integral Ad Science Stock Performance

NASDAQ IAS opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.53. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $13.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 547.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on IAS shares. Baird R W downgraded Integral Ad Science from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.45.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

