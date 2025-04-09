Insider Selling: Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) CFO Sells 3,678 Shares of Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) CFO Molly Henderson sold 3,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $16,734.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,899.40. This represents a 3.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Molly Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, Molly Henderson sold 6,583 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total transaction of $43,381.97.

Shares of PHAT stock opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.35. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $19.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.38.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 797.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phathom Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

