Insider Selling: Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $957,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 822,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,522,425.75. This trade represents a 2.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $34.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.17. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $66.91.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 47.81%. Research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 45.6% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 37,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 11,859 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 8.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,558,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,679 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 19,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,965,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Robinhood Markets from $76.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Robinhood Markets from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.