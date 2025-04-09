Insider Selling: The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) CEO Sells 641 Shares of Stock

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $99,528.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,599,296.98. This trade represents a 0.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $149.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.00. The stock has a market cap of $59.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.52 and a 52-week high of $216.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group's revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

