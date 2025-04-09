Insider Selling: The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) CEO Sells 641 Shares of Stock

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $99,528.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,599,296.98. This trade represents a 0.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $149.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.00. The stock has a market cap of $59.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.52 and a 52-week high of $216.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of The PNC Financial Services Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

