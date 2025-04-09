Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. New Street Research set a $21.00 target price on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Truist Financial set a $19.00 price target on Inspired Entertainment in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

INSE opened at $6.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day moving average is $9.43. The company has a market cap of $179.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -668.33 and a beta of 1.27. Inspired Entertainment has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $11.61.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.19 million. Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Inspired Entertainment will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Clarus Group Inc. raised its position in Inspired Entertainment by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

