Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 895 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Integral Ad Science from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Scotiabank started coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.45.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on IAS

Integral Ad Science Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average of $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.53.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 68,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $510,912.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,339.44. The trade was a 17.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,756 shares of company stock worth $648,113. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Integral Ad Science

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Integral Ad Science by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 41,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 63,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Integral Ad Science by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Integral Ad Science

(Get Free Report)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.