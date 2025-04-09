Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,307,668 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 108,774 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $246,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.58.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $18.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $79.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.13. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $38.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

