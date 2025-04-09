Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Given New $192.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $192.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

IBKR has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $231.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $242.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.88.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $147.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.04. Interactive Brokers Group has a twelve month low of $103.69 and a twelve month high of $236.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.16%.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Jill Bright bought 135 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $219.51 per share, with a total value of $29,633.85. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,506.76. The trade was a 5.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 19,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Further Reading

