International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,954,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 72,842 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $428,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the third quarter valued at about $24,327,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $376,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $828,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 878,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,686,000 after acquiring an additional 15,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on International Paper from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on International Paper in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.32.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $44.64 on Wednesday. International Paper has a twelve month low of $33.16 and a twelve month high of $60.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.73. The company has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). International Paper had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.75%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 117.83%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

