Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 502,891 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 174% from the previous session’s volume of 183,398 shares.The stock last traded at $22.31 and had previously closed at $22.71.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.64.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0687 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.
About Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.
