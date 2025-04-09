Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 502,891 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 174% from the previous session’s volume of 183,398 shares.The stock last traded at $22.31 and had previously closed at $22.71.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.64.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0687 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

