Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBP) Stock Price Up 0% – Here’s Why

Shares of Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBP – Get Free Report) traded up 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $67.60 and last traded at $66.64. 7,253 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 16,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.62.

Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $166.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 15,078 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 16,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,113,000.

Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund Company Profile

The Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund (DBP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Precious Metals index. The fund tracks an index of gold and silver futures contracts. It optimizes its contract selection based on the shape of the futures curve to minimize contango. DBP was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

