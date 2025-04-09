Invesco Ltd. Acquires 84,635 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,417,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,635 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $503,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter valued at $53,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 3,131 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.41, for a total transaction of $1,018,858.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,955,858.67. The trade was a 6.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total value of $215,865.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,237.60. The trade was a 10.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,797 shares of company stock worth $7,436,255 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:CW opened at $292.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $324.34 and a 200 day moving average of $346.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $246.43 and a 52 week high of $393.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 7.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.86.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

