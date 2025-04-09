Invesco Ltd. Decreases Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,263,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 97,468 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $450,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 9,466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $150,649.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,379.20. This trade represents a 14.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $102.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $97.69 and a one year high of $129.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.16.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.57%.

Several research analysts have commented on ZBH shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.15.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

