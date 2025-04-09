Invesco Ltd. Has $468.05 Million Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,522,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 696,343 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $468,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,493,426,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,519,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $681,594,000 after acquiring an additional 165,683 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,897,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,749,000 after acquiring an additional 152,248 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,210,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,137,000 after acquiring an additional 136,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,069,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,015,000 after purchasing an additional 60,987 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQR. Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.25 price objective on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.51.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

In related news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $46,262.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,340.34. This represents a 2.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 9,487 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $683,728.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,106.67. The trade was a 26.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,763 shares of company stock worth $1,424,217 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Equity Residential stock opened at $61.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.54 and its 200 day moving average is $71.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Equity Residential has a one year low of $59.48 and a one year high of $78.84.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.6925 dividend. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.84%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Further Reading

