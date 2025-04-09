Invesco Ltd. Raises Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 51.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,468,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,520,619 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $576,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in 3M by 7.3% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 91,019 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,442,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christian T. Goralski, Jr. sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total value of $944,098.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,024 shares in the company, valued at $750,736.32. This trade represents a 55.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Victoria Clarke sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.22, for a total value of $269,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,918.68. This represents a 90.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,639 shares of company stock valued at $17,163,446 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Bank of America increased their target price on 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on 3M

3M Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $127.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. 3M has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $156.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.62 and a 200 day moving average of $138.41.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 100.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.