Invesco Ltd. Raises Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 51.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,468,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,520,619 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $576,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in 3M by 7.3% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 91,019 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,442,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, insider Christian T. Goralski, Jr. sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total value of $944,098.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,024 shares in the company, valued at $750,736.32. This trade represents a 55.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Victoria Clarke sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.22, for a total value of $269,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,918.68. This represents a 90.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,639 shares of company stock valued at $17,163,446 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $127.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. 3M has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $156.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.62 and a 200 day moving average of $138.41.
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 100.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 38.68%.
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
