Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,628,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,718 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $476,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $522,558,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,183,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 301.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,478,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,445 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,765,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,214,000 after buying an additional 886,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,683,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,251,000 after buying an additional 880,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $71.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 4.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.27 and its 200 day moving average is $76.20. The stock has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. Fastenal has a one year low of $61.36 and a one year high of $84.88.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 32.55%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. William Blair upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Hsbc Global Res cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.91.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

