Invesco Ltd. Sells 115,361 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,122,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 115,361 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $524,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,447,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $986,280,000 after acquiring an additional 13,170,649 shares in the last quarter. Appaloosa LP boosted its holdings in JD.com by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 10,465,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $362,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165,885 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in JD.com by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,313,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $114,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,418 shares in the last quarter. North of South Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. North of South Capital LLP now owns 2,899,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,536,000 after buying an additional 942,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,432,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,351,000 after buying an additional 771,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on JD.com from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $51.00 target price on JD.com in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.62.

JD.com Price Performance

JD.com stock opened at $33.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.53. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.13 and a 12-month high of $47.82.

JD.com Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a boost from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. JD.com’s payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Further Reading

