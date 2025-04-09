Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $402.39 and last traded at $405.93, with a volume of 24044277 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $422.67.
Invesco QQQ Stock Down 1.8 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $495.43 and a 200-day moving average of $503.31. The firm has a market cap of $263.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11.
Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
