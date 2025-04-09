Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $402.39 and last traded at $405.93, with a volume of 24044277 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $422.67.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $495.43 and a 200-day moving average of $503.31. The firm has a market cap of $263.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ

About Invesco QQQ

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 254,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,467,000 after purchasing an additional 22,798 shares in the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 75,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,234,000 after purchasing an additional 20,276 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

