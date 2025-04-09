Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.31 and last traded at $34.78, with a volume of 420996 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.32.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.
About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF
The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.
