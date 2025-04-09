Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.31 and last traded at $34.78, with a volume of 420996 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.00.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Down 3.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.32.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 258.7% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 110,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

