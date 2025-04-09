Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $57.36 and last traded at $58.13, with a volume of 85114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.14.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Water Resources ETF

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

