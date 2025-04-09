Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $57.36 and last traded at $58.13, with a volume of 85114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.14.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.96.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Water Resources ETF
About Invesco Water Resources ETF
PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Water Resources ETF
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Tariff-Proof Stocks: 3 Big Bargains With Huge Upside Potential
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Qualcomm Breaks Down But RSI Signals It’s Severely Oversold
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Tesla’s #1 Bull Cuts Target But Says It’s Still a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.