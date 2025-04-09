IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Trading Up 3.1% – Still a Buy?

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.73 and last traded at $21.95. Approximately 8,686,889 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 15,457,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IONQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of IonQ to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on IonQ from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of IonQ from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.80.

IonQ Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.78 and a beta of 2.50.

In other IonQ news, Director William F. Scannell bought 93,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.81 per share, with a total value of $2,029,769.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,375.07. This represents a 221.69 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 1,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $29,828.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 592,615 shares in the company, valued at $12,563,438. This represents a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,033,166 shares of company stock valued at $38,059,593. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IonQ

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IonQ by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,374,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,797,000 after purchasing an additional 125,144 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,466,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,593,000 after buying an additional 45,942 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in IonQ by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,260,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,240,000 after acquiring an additional 75,596 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in IonQ by 1,310.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,468,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,934,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,809,000 after purchasing an additional 216,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

