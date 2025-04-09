IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $146.06 and last traded at $147.20, with a volume of 197303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.73.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on IQVIA from $242.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. BTIG Research lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.10.

IQVIA Stock Down 3.5 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.80. The company has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 28.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 239 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 295 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

