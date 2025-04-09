Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,834 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,424 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $5,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,213,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,125,000 after purchasing an additional 683,777 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 14,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,240,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 82,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 18,388 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 12,500 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $356,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,030 shares in the company, valued at $6,876,585.90. This trade represents a 4.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on IRDM. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday.

Iridium Communications Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.31. Iridium Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.23 and a twelve month high of $35.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.66.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $212.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.78 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.95%.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

