Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $95.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.29.

NYSE IRM opened at $76.86 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $130.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.92 and its 200-day moving average is $106.43. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 126.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 401.83% and a net margin of 2.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.785 dividend. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 514.75%.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total value of $6,900,748.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mithu Bhargava sold 1,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total transaction of $161,355.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,933.36. This represents a 11.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,973 shares of company stock worth $29,370,872 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRM. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 25,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

