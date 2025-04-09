iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,663,635 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 239% from the previous session’s volume of 1,375,486 shares.The stock last traded at $40.66 and had previously closed at $40.82.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.70 and a 200-day moving average of $42.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.36.

Institutional Trading of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3,469.2% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000.

About iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

