iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Stock Position Lessened by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 744,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,336 shares during the period. iShares Agency Bond ETF comprises approximately 9.8% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors owned 0.11% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $80,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 241.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,904,000 after buying an additional 37,812 shares during the period. PKS Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 14,510 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Faithward Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 181,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

AGZ opened at $109.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.77. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $110.89.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

