iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $47.18 and last traded at $47.50, with a volume of 14627 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.96.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.07.

Get iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ILTB. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 323.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.