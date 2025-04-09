iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Position Increased by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,842 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $475,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 160,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,955,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period.

iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AOM opened at $41.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.97 and a 200-day moving average of $44.14. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.50. iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $41.10 and a 1 year high of $45.31.

iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

