iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,706,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408,302 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $238,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 10,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

IDEV opened at $61.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.72 and a 200-day moving average of $67.73. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $61.11 and a 1-year high of $71.56.

About iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

