iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Spreng Capital Management Inc.

Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 19.8% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $45,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,343,000. Strategent Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $416,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,382,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,668,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $498.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $579.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $587.73. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $616.22. The company has a market cap of $513.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

